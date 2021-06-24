StockMarketWire.com - Alternative proteins company Agronomics said it had sold its holding of 23,147 shares in Insilico Medicine for $669,775 (£475,540), representing a rate of return of 54%.
'Insilico Medicine was a legacy portfolio holding, acquired for £92,755 between June 2017 and July 2018,' the company said.
'The proceeds will provide Agronomics with further funding for new and existing opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
