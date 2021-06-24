StockMarketWire.com - Remote Monitored Systems has confirmed the signing of a distribution agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Pharm 2 Farm (P2F) and Vivek Kohli Enterprises OPC Private Ltd (VKE).
The agreement is for VKE to distribute P2F's anti-viral mask, under the Pro-Larva brand name.
VKE has placed an initial order for 350,000 Pro-Larva masks to be airfreighted direct to their distribution centre in India.
The masks will be distributed via well-established retail and commercial medical networks.
Part of the proceeds from this order will be invested by P2F into a marketing campaign within India to support VKE and build demand for the Pro-Larva mask, which is expected to then lead to increasing repeat orders.
VKE is based in Uttar Pradesh, India, and is part of the Stag International Group, which was founded in 1922 and has a strong presence within the healthcare sector, amongst others, marketing personal protective equipment under the Pure.All brand.
Stag has recently commissioned the first factory within India to produce oxygen concentrators using unique US technology.
Antony Legge, executive chairman of Remote Monitored Systems, said: 'India represents a significant opportunity for our Pro Larva anti-viral mask and we are pleased to be partnering with Stag Global.
'Whilst this agreement represents an initial modest number of masks, the company is in discussions with a number of Indian businesses regarding distribution agreements for the Pro-Lava mask and hopes to be announcing further positive news flow in the near term. This deal will help to strengthen P2F's position as a provider of anti-viral masks within the global healthcare market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
