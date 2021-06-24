StockMarketWire.com - Commerce platform Bango said the Xbox Game Pass telco bundle was launched in the Netherlands.

'As a result of this new coverage, Dutch gamers will now be offered Game Pass Unlimited subscriptions with broadband and other telco services,' the company said.

'This latest coverage in the Netherlands follows launches in the UK and Sweden last month, as part of a rolling program of Xbox bundled offers through European telcos, powered by Bango,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com