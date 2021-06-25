StockMarketWire.com - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, considered Baillie Gifford’s flagship investment trust, has announced that concluding its AGM on 24 June 2021, all resolutions were passed by shareholders.
Shareholders approved a resolution granting the Directors' general authority to issue shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £7,108,094.80 representing approximately 10% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company as at 10 May 2021.
This authority will expire on 24 September 2022 or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the AGM of the Company to be held in 2022.
Shareholders also approved a resolution granting the company authority to allot equity securities or sell treasury shares for cash on a non pre-emptive basis up to £7,108,094.80, being approximately 10% of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company as at 10 May 2021.
All other resolutions were passed.
