StockMarketWire.com - Tiziana Life Sciences, the biotechnology company, has announced that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 25 June 2021, at 10am.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website.

The company also confirms that it has re-activated its strategic plan to redomicile to Bermuda.

Shareholders will receive further information in due course.

Tiziana Life Sciences is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com