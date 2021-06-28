AGM / EGM
28/06/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
28/06/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
28/06/2021 (KNB)
28/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
28/06/2021 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)
28/06/2021 Zinnwald Lithium PLC (ZNWD)
28/06/2021 Volvere PLC (VLE)
28/06/2021 Immupharma PLC (IMM)
28/06/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
28/06/2021 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)
28/06/2021 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
28/06/2021 Escape Hunt PLC (ESC)
28/06/2021 Eurasia Mining PLC (EUA)
28/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
28/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
Trading Statement
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
