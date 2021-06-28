StockMarketWire.com - Bottling group Coca-Cola HBC said it had agreed to acquire 30% of Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffe, for an undisclosed sum.

The companies also had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Caffe Vergnano's products in Coca-Cola HBC's territories outside of Italy.

Family-owned Caffe Vergnano was headquartered in Santena, Italy and had roots dating back to 1882.

Its portfolio included traditional espresso in various blends, packages and formats such as beans, roast and ground coffee and single portioned pods.

In 2020, the company sold about 7,000 tons of coffee in more than 90 countries worldwide.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com