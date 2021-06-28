StockMarketWire.com - Bottling group Coca-Cola HBC said it had agreed to acquire 30% of Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffe, for an undisclosed sum.
The companies also had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Caffe Vergnano's products in Coca-Cola HBC's territories outside of Italy.
Family-owned Caffe Vergnano was headquartered in Santena, Italy and had roots dating back to 1882.
Its portfolio included traditional espresso in various blends, packages and formats such as beans, roast and ground coffee and single portioned pods.
In 2020, the company sold about 7,000 tons of coffee in more than 90 countries worldwide.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.