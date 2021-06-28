StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Energean said it had signed a rig contract with Stena Drilling for its 2022-to-2023 drilling programme offshore Israel.
The campaign was expected to de-risk prospective recoverable resources of over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
The contract was for the drilling of three firm wells and two optional wells, with the first firm well expected to spud in the first quarter of 2022.
The firm wells are were expected to be drilled during 2022.
