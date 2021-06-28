StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its Forxiga product had been recommended for approval in the European Union for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency had based its positive opinion on results from a successful phase-three trial.
Separately, AstraZeneca said a trial had demonstrated favourable safety and tolerability of nirsevimab compared to Synagis when given to infants at high risk of respiratory syncytial virus.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.