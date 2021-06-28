StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its Forxiga product had been recommended for approval in the European Union for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency had based its positive opinion on results from a successful phase-three trial.

Separately, AstraZeneca said a trial had demonstrated favourable safety and tolerability of nirsevimab compared to Synagis when given to infants at high risk of respiratory syncytial virus.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com