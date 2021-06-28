StockMarketWire.com - Brian health focused Cambridge Cognition said it had selected as the cognitive assessment partner for a large at-home study in a contract worth £2.2 million.

The associated revenue was expected to be recognised by the company over three years beginning in the first half of 2021.

'This is the second, large, at-home cognitive testing contract the Company has secured in two months,' it added.

The previous one was announced on 8 April with a value of £0.5 million.

'In delivering the contract, the company will deploy web-based cognitive assessments monthly,' it said.

'Cognition can fluctuate over the course of a day as well as over longer periods, therefore participants will be asked to periodically undertake short digital cognitive assessments up to three times a day.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com