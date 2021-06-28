StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said it had won a contract worth up to £0.85 million to provide endoscopy procedures to The Saolta Group of Hospitals in Galway, Ireland, covering six hospitals.
The company's Totally Healthcare unit would help the hospitals to shorten patient waiting lists, which had increased significantly throughout the pandemic with non-urgent procedures being delayed.
The contract commenced in July and ran until March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
