StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power said it had hosted a delegation from Chile lead by energy minister Juan Carlos Jobet at its new gigawatt electrolyser factory at Bessemer Park, Sheffield.
The visit was part of a roadshow throughout Europe to present Chile's National Green Hydrogen Strategy, launched in November to help Chile to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
'We are keen to focus our company's development on those countries with significant low cost renewable energy resources and strong green hydrogen strategies, of which Chile is a very important example,' chairman Roger Bone said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
