StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said drilling of a new oil well had commenced in Turkey.
Air drilling of the Basur-3 appraisal well's initial 17.5-inch diameter hole section commenced on Saturday.
Upon completion of that section, another casing was expected to be set and it was anticipated the well would switch to a water-based mud system for the 12.25-inch section and the remainder of the well.
UK Oil & Gas held a 50% interest in Basur-3 and the surrounding 305 square kilometre Resan M47-b1,b2 licence.
Basur-3 was the first modern well designed to properly appraise and assess the extent and commercial viability of the Basur-Resan oil pool discovered in the 1950s-1960s.
