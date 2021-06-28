StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said drilling of a new oil well had commenced in Turkey.

Air drilling of the Basur-3 appraisal well's initial 17.5-inch diameter hole section commenced on Saturday.

Upon completion of that section, another casing was expected to be set and it was anticipated the well would switch to a water-based mud system for the 12.25-inch section and the remainder of the well.

UK Oil & Gas held a 50% interest in Basur-3 and the surrounding 305 square kilometre Resan M47-b1,b2 licence.

Basur-3 was the first modern well designed to properly appraise and assess the extent and commercial viability of the Basur-Resan oil pool discovered in the 1950s-1960s.

