StockMarketWire.com - Mining group GoldStone Resources booked a full-year loss as it continued to develop the Akrokeri-Homase gold project in Ghana.

Net losses for the year through December amounted to $0.64 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $0.71 million.

The Homase mine within the Akokeri-Homase project had secured its environmental, water and operating permits.

The company commenced mining operations in May 2021, and commissioned a dry plant for a heap leach operation.

It was awaiting a final inspection by the African' nation's Minerals Commission before gold processing could commence.


