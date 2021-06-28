StockMarketWire.com - Mining group GoldStone Resources booked a full-year loss as it continued to develop the Akrokeri-Homase gold project in Ghana.
Net losses for the year through December amounted to $0.64 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $0.71 million.
The Homase mine within the Akokeri-Homase project had secured its environmental, water and operating permits.
The company commenced mining operations in May 2021, and commissioned a dry plant for a heap leach operation.
It was awaiting a final inspection by the African' nation's Minerals Commission before gold processing could commence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
