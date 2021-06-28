StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender PCF said it had identified errors and misstatements related to inter-company transfers and balances.
The company also said it had identified a failure to properly report exposures arising from funding provided to subsidiary Azule.
PCF said an independent review involving PwC had found the errors had occurred between December 2018 to October 2019.
The review also discovered that members of PCF's finance team 'under instruction' had manually adjusted certain accounting entries in a 'deliberate effort' to facilitate specific results or compliance with rules.
It added that the incidents 'may be driven by possible collusion by some members of the finance team, under resourcing, an inadequate level of skill and experience within the finance team, technological limitations and a poor culture in the finance team'.
PCF said it wouldn't be able to publish its financial results for the year to 30 September 2020 on time.
'On the basis of the board's current understanding and internal reviews undertaken so far, the previous guidance on the revised preliminary profits estimate for the year to 30 September 2020 issued on 11 March 2021 remains valid,' it said.
'However, it should be noted that the additional audit fees, which have to be recognised in the period to which the audit relates are continuing to accumulate and, depending on their eventual amount, could negatively impact this current view.'
'Furthermore, findings from the ongoing investigations or audit could further impact the group's previously reported results for the year ended 30 September 2020, issued on 11 March 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
