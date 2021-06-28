StockMarketWire.com - Technology investor HgCapital Trust agreed to sell workforce and people management software-as-a-service business Allocate to patient safety solutions provider RLDatix, its manager said Monday.
The transaction valued HgCapital Trust's investment in Allocate at around £53.5 million.
That would represent an uplift of £9.4 million, equivalent to 21% or 2.2p per share, over the carrying value of £44.1 million in the net asset value of the company at 31 March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
