StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Impact Healthcare REIT said it had signed a £26 million revolving credit facility with NatWest.

The deal came with an accordion agreement to increase this facility to £50 million, subject to lender approval.

Impact Healthcare REIT also had agreed to repay £10 million of its £25 million term loan with Metro Bank.

The new facility was for an initial term of three years with an option to extend, subject to lender approval, for up to a further two years.

It had a margin of 190 basis points per annum over SONIA, which was currently equivalent to a total drawn cost of debt of 1.95% per annum.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com