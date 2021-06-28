StockMarketWire.com - Avacta Group, the developer of diagnostics and innovative cancers therapies, Armadale Capital, the investment company focused on natural resource projects in Africa, and Futura Medical, the pharmaceutical company, have announced that at their Annual General Meetings today, all resolutions were passed.
Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM), is a pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative products based on its proprietary, transdermal DermaSys® technology.
Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), is a developer of diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
