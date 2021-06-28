StockMarketWire.com - Vietnam Holding (VNH), the company that invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation, and urbanisation, has fully repaid its ABA bonds and accrued interest on 25 June 2021.
VNH made an investment of VND 139.8 billion in ABA in July 2019 through convertible bonds. The investment was a private-equity transaction.
During the investment period VNH, through its management company Dynam Capital, enjoyed a strong working relationship with the company and its founders. Dynam Capital brought in experts to review the company and its performance and make suggestions to the management team with regard to their expansion plans.
Dynam Capital also introduced a potential financing partner to ABA.
In late 2020 VNH made the decision not to exercise the conversion option, and instead seek repayment of the bonds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
