StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse REIT is to present at the Shares and AJ Bell investor evening webinar on 6 July at 6pm.
The investment trusts aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial property warehouse assets.
The Shares and AJ Bell Media webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to update existing and potential investors on their business plans for 2021. Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions during the event.
Other companies presenting at the even include Diurnal, Destiny Pharma and India Capital Growth Fund.
Register to watch the event for free via Shares magazine's website.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.