StockMarketWire.com - Hospital group UDG Healthcare said it had received a sweetened and 'final' £2.76 billion takeover bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

The offer had been raised to £10.80 per UDG share, up 5.6% from the £10.23 offered in May.

It would never be raised again, unless a rival bidder for UDG emerged and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice wanted to trump any rival offer.

UDG said the sweetened offer and fair and reasonable and urged its shareholders to accept it at a meeting scheduled for 22 July. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com