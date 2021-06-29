StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant owner Tasty said it had achieved 'strong' like-for-like growth compared to 2019 in the six weeks since lockdowns were eased.
The company had reopened most of its estate since lockdown restrictions were lifted on 17 May, with 49 of its 54 sites now fully open.
'Since the relaxation of indoor dining restrictions, the six-week period to 27 June as a comparison to 2019 has shown strong like-for-like growth,' Tasty said.
Trading, it added, had benefitted from significant pent-up demand, helping to offset the fact that restaurants have restricted capacity due to social distancing.
Takeaway and delivery sales performed well during the most recent lockdown and throughout the first half, Tasty said.
'The board believes that, as a result of international travel restrictions, increased disposable income and a general strong desire to go out, trade will remain robust throughout the summer months,' it added.
'Notwithstanding this, the company is taking measures to combat the challenges ahead posed by supply chain disruption, recruitment issues, wage inflation, the reintroduction of business rates, and the reduction in furlough and VAT support.'
Tasty said it had agreed consensual lease concessions and rent reductions on more than 80% of its estate and was continuing to negotiate with the remaining landlords and other creditors to settle any outstanding debts.
