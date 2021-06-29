StockMarketWire.com - Housing services provider Mears said it expected to pay a first-half dividend amid a recovery in trading conditions.
Revenue for the six months through June was expected to be above £430 million, with adjusted pre-tax profit in the region of £11 million, which Mears said was in line with its expectations.
'Given the return of normalised trading arrangements across the business, the strong cash performance and positive pipeline outlook, the board anticipates returning to the dividend list for the six months ended 30 June 2021,' Mears said.
The company said it would announce its interim results on 12 August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
