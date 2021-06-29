StockMarketWire.com - Chrysalis Investments said it would invest approximately £45 million in Revolution Beauty as part of the latter's expected initial public offering.
'Having analysed the investment case for Revolution Beauty and undertaken channel checks on the brand, the investment adviser [Jupiter Investment Management] believes it has a significant runway for growth,' the company said.
'Given the work undertaken by the Investment Adviser in assessing this potential transaction, it believes it will be a very attractive investment for shareholders,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
