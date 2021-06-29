StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery technology group Midatech Pharma said it had raised £10 million from a share placing to fund its product development pipeline.
New shares in the company were issue at 28.5p each, a 12% discount to their closing price on Monday.
'Taking into account available cash resources and the expected net proceeds, the company expects to have sufficient cash resources to fund operations into the first quarter of 2023,' Midatech said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.