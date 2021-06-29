StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery technology group Midatech Pharma said it had raised £10 million from a share placing to fund its product development pipeline.

New shares in the company were issue at 28.5p each, a 12% discount to their closing price on Monday.

'Taking into account available cash resources and the expected net proceeds, the company expects to have sufficient cash resources to fund operations into the first quarter of 2023,' Midatech said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com