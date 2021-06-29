StockMarketWire.com - Legal services group NAHL said it was 'pleased' with the level of interested shown by potential buyers of its residential property business.
NAHL said it would provide an update on the sale process later in the year.
The company also said it continued to generate free cash flows, with net debt at 31 May falling to £16.0 million, from £16.3 million at the end of December.
'Since the publication of the 2020 full year results on 25 May , the group has continued to make good progress on its strategy,' chief financial officer James Saralis said in an AGM trading update.
'Lead volumes continue to grow month on month across the group's personal injury business and in expert witness services in critical care,' he added.
'This is consistent with the gradual re-opening of the economy, albeit at a slightly reduced rate than initially anticipated because of the continued delays in lifting Covid restrictions.'
'Within case management services, leads remain subdued due to reduced accident numbers in the first quarter.'
'This was expected and the board anticipates that the increase in UK activity levels experienced in the second quarter will feed into increased leads for case management later in the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.