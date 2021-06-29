StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy the South Disouq drilling campaign in Egypt had commenced and would comprise two wells over the next few months.
The campaign would consist of one step-out development well and one exploration well in the company's operated South Disouq acreage, of which it owned 55%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
