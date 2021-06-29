StockMarketWire.com - Blue Star Capital reported wider annual losses, driven by adverse foreign exchange movements within its investment portfolio.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £494,543 compared with a loss of £189,460 a year earlier.
Net assets increased to £8.9 million compared to £6.0 million for the six months ended 31 March 2020.
'The recent esports announcements relating to Guild and Dynasty have helped to illustrate the upside from our esports investment portfolio and the Board remains highly confident that this area of investment offers the potential for a significant improvement in net asset value,' the company said.
'Overall, we are pleased with progress over the period, and, in particular, the further advances made since the period end, and look to the future with confidence,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
