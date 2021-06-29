StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Red Rock Resources said a reverse circulation drilling programme had begun at the Luanshimba copper-cobalt project in the Haut-Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company said the drilling would take the first step towards delineating a resource at the project.

The programme was for an initial 2,000 metres of drilling, in 20 or more holes of 60 metres to 100 metres, and may be extended.

Samples would be sent for copper and cobalt assay in South Africa.

At 8:52am: [LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.8p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com