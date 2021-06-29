StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen from waste plastics group Powerhouse Energy said consultancy DNV had completed stage one of validation of an enhanced design to produce 2 tonnes per day of hydrogen.
The statement of feasibility followed detailed evaluation of the company's enhanced process design, including features for export of the product.
'The DNV assessment has removed previous uncertainties regarding operating parameters,' Powerhouse Energy said.
The DNV assessment team would continue with extensive verification of the designs, including failure mode and criticality assessments which lead to complete technology qualification in accordance with DNVGL-SE-0160.
'DNV and the company recognise that new sources of uncertainty may be discovered as qualification progresses,' Powerhouse Energy said.
'However, the company is confident that its technology development programme has identified a work programme to remove many unknowns through the execution of the Protos development and that the likelihood of new sources of risk arising are low.
A certificate of endorsement should be expected in due course later in the year, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
