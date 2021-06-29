StockMarketWire.com - Mobile focused gaming content company Gaming Realms said it had launched its Slingo Originals content in Michigan, US, with BetMGM after receiving its provisional supplier license earlier this year.
BetMGM is a sports-betting and online gaming operator in the U.S. and, as of May 2021, entered the iGaming market in Michigan.
Under the terms of the direct integration agreement between BetMGM and the company, BetMGM has been launched with an initial three Slingo games, with more games scheduled to follow shortly.
'The company has also signed agreements for Michigan with a number of other leading operators in the market, and its full portfolio of Slingo Originals games is set to go live in Michigan over the coming weeks,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
