StockMarketWire.com - Architects and interior designers group Aukett Swanke said it expected to report a loss for the year following wider first-half losses as pandemic-led project delays and deferments weighed on revenue.
For the six-month period ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses widen to £1.0 million from £182,000 year-on-year as revenue fell 7.5% to £4.1 million.
Operating costs rose 4.4% to £5.2 million.
Looking ahead, the action taken during the first half was 'unlikely to come soon enough to avoid reporting a loss for the year as a whole,' the company said.
