StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Pathfinder Minerals said it had held constructive dialogue with authorities in Mozambique over a disputed mining claim.
Pathfinder participated in a virtual meeting with the chairman of TZM Resources, attended by representatives from the British High Commission in Mozambique, the UK Department for International Trade and the National Mining Institute of the Mozambique Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy.
The purpose of the meeting was to confirm to TZM that in the absence of an acceptable resolution, Pathfinder intended to refer the matter to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.
Pathfinder said it and TZM agreed that they would continue with the dialogue and explore alternative solutions, including the potential for TZM to retain the licence and compensate Pathfinder for its loss.
'We believe the opportunity to resolve this matter and the consequences of failing to do so are clear to the Government of Mozambique and to TZM,' chief executive Peter Taylor said.
'Whilst we reserve our position with respect to the Treaty claim, constructive dialogue with TZM is a positive development and we will continue to engage with them.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.