StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Rio Tinto has declared force majeure on customer contracts at its Richards Bay mineral sands operations in South Africa due to an 'escalation in the security situation' there.
All mining and smelting operations at Richard May had been halted until further notice.
'The safety of our people is our top priority,' minerals head Sinead Kaufman said.
'We continue to offer our full support to the investigating authorities and I would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of the regional and national governments and South African Police Service as we work together to ensure that we can safely resume operations.'
The Zulti South project has remained on full suspension since the security and community issues in 2019, Rio Tinto added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
