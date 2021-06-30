StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust LXi REIT said it had increased the target size of its previously announced placing to £100 million from approximately £75 million, citing a strong level of support received from potential investors.
'The board will cap the placing at £100 million and any over subscription will be dealt with by a scaling back exercise,' the company said.
'The timetable for the placing remains unchanged, with the latest time for the receipt of commitments under the Placing being 4 p.m. on 30 June 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
