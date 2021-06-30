StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Chrysalis Investments swung to a first-half profit as strong performance from its portfolio companies boosted net asset value.
For the period 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was £197.4 million compared with a loss of £15.8 million year-on-year as net investment gains swung to £250 million from a loss of £14.2 million last year.
Net asset value per share grew 28.1% to 206.15 pence,
'Chrysalis is exceptionally well-placed to capitalise on the significant opportunities that it is increasingly seeing in the late-stage private market, as the proposition is bolstered by its growing scale and reputation for empowering entrepreneurs with crossover capital,' the company said.
