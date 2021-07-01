StockMarketWire.com - Ultra Electronics has confirmed that non-executive director, Geeta Gopalan, will chair the remuneration committee with immediate effect.
The change follows the announcement that Martin Broadhurst would step down as an independent non executive director and chair of the remuneration committee on July 1, 2021, after a nine-year tenure with the board.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
