StockMarketWire.com - QinetiQ Group plc, the British multinational defence technology company headquartered in Darnborough, Hampshire, has announced that David Smith will be retiring as chief financial officer and Carol Borg will be succeeding him from 1 December 2021.
David Smith will be stepping down from the board on 30 November 2021. Carol will start her employment with QinetiQ and join the board on 11 October 2021 to enable a smooth transition period.
Neil Johnson, chairman of QinetiQ, said: ‘We are delighted to bring Carol on-board as the next Chief Financial Officer of QinetiQ. Carol brings broad and proven experience of both operational and financial management. She has extensive experience as a strategic business partner in diverse and complex international organisations, and is an individual of the highest calibre.’
Carol Borg is currently the chief financial officer of Lightsource bp, a global solar developer, a position she has held since 2017. In her 27-year career she has held a number of senior positions including cfo of Vestas' Southern Europe, MENA & Latin America operations, a global market leader in wind energy with £2bn revenues.
Carol Borg commented: ‘I am very excited to be joining QinetiQ, specifically the opportunity to work with talented individuals, continuing to build on the global growth momentum that has been created to date.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.