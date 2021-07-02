StockMarketWire.com - Omega, the medical diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases and food intolerance, has announced that its technology partner Mologic Ltd, has filed a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid point-of-care Covid-19 antigen test.

The submission asks the test be used under both the Omega Visitect brand and Global Access Diagnostics brand.

Colin King, ceo of Omega, commented: ‘We are very pleased that the regulatory process to make our VISITECT® COVID-19 Antigen test available in the US professional use is progressing well. We believe we have a high-quality, high-performance product with significant global appeal and the US market, due to both its size and high barriers to entry, would be a very attractive commercial market for our product.’

The Company will provide a further update on the process in due course.


