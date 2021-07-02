StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources, the AIM listed metals exploration and development company, has announced that it has identifies ‘high priority drill targets’ at its Ditau site, which is exploring for rare earth elements in Botswana. Ditau is a 50/50 joint venture with Kavango Resources plc.
Kavango is the operator of the Project.
Paul Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Power Metal Resources plc, said: ‘It is extremely positive to be able to confirm high priority drill targets at Ditau in Botswana, particularly as the strategic objective is the discovery of Rare Earth Elements at a time when the world is seeking secure and safe supply sources’
‘If successful, and we are able to identify carbonatite hosted deposits of Rare Earths through the planned upcoming drill programme, we believe that Ditau will become an extremely valuable project.’
Kavango has identified 12 geophysical ring structures within the two prospecting licences that constitute the Ditau Project.
Falconbridge Explorations Ltd identified a large ring structure located 23km to the north of Ditau.
