StockMarketWire.com - Oilex, the oil and gas exploration and production company, has announced the appointment of Colin Judd as chief financial officer of the company.
The appoint became effective yesterday, 1 July 2021.
Judd will also be appointed as a director of the company in due course.
Oilex’s ceo, Mr Roland Wessel, said: ‘Colin's appointment adds a wealth of experience and expertise to the Company and is in line with the company's new strategy to enhance access to the AIM market shareholder base. Having worked closely with Colin for over 20 years, I'm confident in his ability to help elevate the Company to the next level.’
Colin qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1979, where he fulfilled various accounting positions in the UK, Europe and the Far East.
Colin joined Christian Salvesen plc in 1987, undertaking senior financial management roles and eventually became European Financial Controller.
In 1994, Colin moved to Aberdeen where he undertook CFO roles for two private-equity-backed oil service businesses. In 1999, Colin joined Star Energy Limited as a founder member and CFO and was instrumental in the company's successful listing on the AIM in 2004.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.