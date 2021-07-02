StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company i3 Energy an reported a boost in second-quarter production from the start-up of the Noel well last month.
Production in the second quarter averaged 9,142 boepd, which included the impact of routine facility maintenance on third-party facilities.
Production since the start-up of the Noel well on June 17 has averaged 9,353 boepd.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
