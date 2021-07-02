StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair said it passengers during the month of June from the same month a year earlier
Passenger volumes in June 2021 jumped to 5.3 million, up from 0.4 million in June 2020.
Ryanair operated over 38,000 flights in June with a 72% load factor, taking the total load factor to Q1 73%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.