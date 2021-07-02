StockMarketWire.com - Scotgold Resources, the gold exploration and production company focused on Scotland, has reported that it has been able to access higher grade ore zones quickly due to the roll-out of a successful mining process.

In late June, mining activity was accessing ore which peaked at 40 grammes per tonne.

Mining in this general zone will continue for 2 months and is expected to achieve a blended grade average above 10 grammes per tonne.

Mining activity continued uninterrupted throughout June, increasing the amount of ore stored on the stockpile.


At 2:21pm:

[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p

[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p

[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p

[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p

[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p

[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p

[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com