StockMarketWire.com - Scotgold Resources, the gold exploration and production company focused on Scotland, has reported that it has been able to access higher grade ore zones quickly due to the roll-out of a successful mining process.
In late June, mining activity was accessing ore which peaked at 40 grammes per tonne.
Mining in this general zone will continue for 2 months and is expected to achieve a blended grade average above 10 grammes per tonne.
Mining activity continued uninterrupted throughout June, increasing the amount of ore stored on the stockpile.
