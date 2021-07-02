StockMarketWire.com - ITM Power, the British manufacturer of polymer electrolyte membrane electrolyzers for hydrogen production, has commented on Shell’s announcement made today that operations at Europe’s largest PEM hydrogen electrolyser have begun.
The project is backed by European consortium and focusses on accelerating hydrogen production and contributing to Europe’s climate neutrality goals.
The project is based at Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland.
The fully operational plant is the first to use this technology at such a large scale in a refinery.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
