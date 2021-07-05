CA
07/07/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
09/07/2021 13:30 labour force survey
CH
08/07/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
09/07/2021 04:00 PPI
09/07/2021 04:00 CPI
DE
06/07/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders and turnover
06/07/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
07/07/2021 07:00 industrial production index
08/07/2021 07:00 foreign trade
ES
06/07/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
06/07/2021 10:00 retail trade
07/07/2021 10:00 summer interim economic forecast
08/07/2021 12:30 ECB monetary policy meeting accounts
FR
07/07/2021 07:45 foreign trade
07/07/2021 07:45 balance of payments
IE
06/07/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
08/07/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
07/07/2021 09:00 retail sales
09/07/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
06/07/2021 00:30 household spending
06/07/2021 03:00 imported vehicle sales
07/07/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
07/07/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
08/07/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/07/2021 00:50 bank lending
08/07/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
UK
06/07/2021 09:30 construction PMI
07/07/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
08/07/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
08/07/2021 01:01 KPMG and REC report on jobs
09/07/2021 00:01 BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
09/07/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
09/07/2021 07:00 trade
09/07/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
US
06/07/2021 14:45 services PMI
06/07/2021 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
06/07/2021 15:00 employment trends index
07/07/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes
07/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
08/07/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
08/07/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
08/07/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
08/07/2021 20:00 consumer credit
09/07/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
