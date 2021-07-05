StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Ultra Electronics said trading in the first half had been ahead of its expectations.
In a trading update for the six months through 2 July, the company said its order book continued to grow and was significantly ahead of last year.
Ultra Electronics said it also had achieved good order intake in the first half, with orders for the full year expected to be 'well ahead' of 2020.
Revenue growth in the first half was 'robust' despite previously announced mainly Covid-19 driven operational inefficiencies experienced in the maritime divisions that were now broadly resolved.
Net financial debt, excluding leases, had declined to £32 million at the end of May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
