StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Team said it had acquired Jersey-based cash management services provider JCAP for up to £2.95 million in cash and shares.
JCAP focused on improving the return and mitigating the risks associated with the management of cash for institutions, professional advisers, trustees and high net worth individuals.
It had over £1.3 billion in assets under advice.
The acquisition price involved a cash payment of £2.21 million and Team shares of £0.74 million.
