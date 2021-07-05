StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said mobilisation of a rig to drill an appraisal well at its Paradox Basin project in Utah would commence Monday.
Once on site in the coming days, the equipment would be rigged up over a period of a week in preparation for drilling.
Zephyr said it remained on track to spud the State 16-2LN-CC well before the end of July. Drilling was expected to take about 20 days following spud.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
