Oil company Zephyr Energy said mobilisation of a rig to drill an appraisal well at its Paradox Basin project in Utah would commence Monday.

Once on site in the coming days, the equipment would be rigged up over a period of a week in preparation for drilling.

Zephyr said it remained on track to spud the State 16-2LN-CC well before the end of July. Drilling was expected to take about 20 days following spud.

