Eden Research said it its bionematicide, Cedroz, has received authorisation for sale in Morocco and that its biofungicide, Mevalone, has received authorisation for sale in Romania.

'The approval in Morocco covers the use of Cedroz on tomatoes and cucumbers and is the first product authorisation for an Eden-developed product in this territory,' the company said.

'In Romania, Mevalone is now approved for use on wine and table grapes,' it added.


